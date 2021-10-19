AICTE, IOSR ink pact for engineering education in Odia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday signed an MoU with the Institute of Odia Studies and Research (IOSR) for translation of technical books in Odia language. The MoU was signed in presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who in his address said the collaboration that will help in developing study materials for engineering education in Odia language is a major step towards ensuring education in mother tongue, one of the biggest recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. He said the NEP emphasises invoking critical thinking in a child, which is possible through local language.

Pradhan further stated that there should not be any misconception that studying in mother tongue is a disadvantage. Many highly developed countries have been promoting education in local language, he said and added that engineering education in local language will pave way for innovation and large scale employability. The Union Minister informed the project is being taken up in philanthropic mode. He also proposed establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Foreign Languages in Bhubaneswar to create more employment opportunities.