STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Class X students await geography books

Secretary of district unit of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association, Santosh Nayak said some schools have arranged old books for students. 

Published: 19th October 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As if the disruption in academic schedule due to the pandemic was not enough, non-availability of geography books has added to the woes of Class 10 students studying under Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Sundargarh district with first term exams round the corner. 

Nearly 25,000 Class X students including above 14,500 students in Sundargarh would be appearing the first term examination under the board in November end. Sources said students who have managed to secure old books are lucky, but majority are resorting to adjustments like book sharing with classmates. Many others who are unable to make arrangements, have to skip studying the subject. 

While the District Education Office confirmed that geography books for Class X students have not yet reached and there is no clarity yet on their availability, unofficial sources claimed that the same problem prevails in rest of the State. He attributed the delay to printing of new books following introduction of a new chapter. 

Secretary of district unit of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association, Santosh Nayak said some schools have arranged old books for students. Informing that they have managed to secure 60-70 old books for 124 students who are sharing them, a teacher of Harihar high school in Kuanrmunda block said two students are made to share one book in classrooms. The problem is acute for day-scholars as students in hostels adjust timing to share limited books, he said.

Contacted, district education officer Pramod Sarangi said he was unaware of the situation and would request the School & Mass Education department to do the needful.  Due to Covid-19, online classes for tenth graders started on June 20 and physical classes on July 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
geography books Board of Secondary Education Class 10 students
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp