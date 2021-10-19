Class X students await geography books

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As if the disruption in academic schedule due to the pandemic was not enough, non-availability of geography books has added to the woes of Class 10 students studying under Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Sundargarh district with first term exams round the corner.

Nearly 25,000 Class X students including above 14,500 students in Sundargarh would be appearing the first term examination under the board in November end. Sources said students who have managed to secure old books are lucky, but majority are resorting to adjustments like book sharing with classmates. Many others who are unable to make arrangements, have to skip studying the subject.

While the District Education Office confirmed that geography books for Class X students have not yet reached and there is no clarity yet on their availability, unofficial sources claimed that the same problem prevails in rest of the State. He attributed the delay to printing of new books following introduction of a new chapter.

Secretary of district unit of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association, Santosh Nayak said some schools have arranged old books for students. Informing that they have managed to secure 60-70 old books for 124 students who are sharing them, a teacher of Harihar high school in Kuanrmunda block said two students are made to share one book in classrooms. The problem is acute for day-scholars as students in hostels adjust timing to share limited books, he said.

Contacted, district education officer Pramod Sarangi said he was unaware of the situation and would request the School & Mass Education department to do the needful. Due to Covid-19, online classes for tenth graders started on June 20 and physical classes on July 26.