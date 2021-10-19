STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jalaka river crosses danger mark, flood fear grips Balasore villages

Contacted, district emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said as on Monday, the district received 848mm rainfall.

Swollen Jalaka river at Mathani in Basta block on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of low-lying areas in Balasore are in a state of fear after Jalaka river crossed danger mark in Basta block on Monday following two days of incessant rains in the district. The river is flowing at 6.5 metre at Mathani in Basta, against the danger mark of 5.5 metre. 

Jalaka river’s upper catchment area has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. The situation is grim in low-lying villages particularly in Basta and Balasore Sadar blocks. Sources said, residents of at least 10 panchayats in Basta and two to three panchayats in Balasore Sadar will be badly hit if water does not recede immediately. 

Villagers in these areas have alleged that their demands for permanent measures like erection of embankments and renovation of canal systems to check floods have been ignored by the government and district administration. Frequent floods in the river are damaging property and causing huge losses to the local economy, they said.Official sources however ruled out any flood threat. 

Meanwhile, the district administration had directed block development officers (BDO) and tehsildars of the two blocks and authorities of the Irrigation department to be on alert. Basta BDO Gyanaranjan Sahoo said officials have alerted people in low-lying villages and residents will be evacuated if the need arises. 

Meanwhile, the district administration had directed block development officers (BDO) and tehsildars of the two blocks and authorities of the Irrigation department to be on alert. Basta BDO Gyanaranjan Sahoo said officials have alerted people in low-lying villages and residents will be evacuated if the need arises. 

