STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Missing teacher case: Key accused flees cop custody

11 days after she went missing, Balangir police yet to trace Mamita

Published: 19th October 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

custody

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/BHAWANIPATNA: Balangir police was left-red faced after president of Sunshine English Medium School Gobinda Sahu, the key accused in disappearance of a lady teacher Mamita Meher, escaped from Titilagarh barracks on Sunday night. Gobinda was in police custody for last five days. With the incident turning out to be a huge embarrassment for police, Balangir SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu suspended three constables.

Sources said at around 9 pm, Gobinda went to the bathroom on pretext of washing his hands and escaped from the police barrack where he was kept for interrogation over the disappearance of Mamita. Balangir police was about to take Gobinda to Bhubaneswar for polygraph test on Monday.He was detained by Balangir police on the basis of the FIR lodged by Mamita’s brother Bunty Meher on October 12. Mamita (24), a teacher in Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district, went missing on October 8. A resident of Jharni village in Balangir’s Turekela block, Mamita was allegedly called by Gobinda to come to the school for some official work. She was asked to come to Chandotara from where she would be given a lift in the school president’s car. Mamita reportedly reached Chandotara by bus but went missing thereafter and her mobile phone was switched off. 

Unable to trace Mamita, family members lodged missing complaints with Kegaon police in Kalahandi and Turekela police. Another FIR was lodged in Sindhekela police station. Basing on the FIRs, Balangir police launched investigation and detained Sahu besides seizing his car.Family members of the teacher alleged Gobinda had forced many women employees of the school into illicit relationship with him. He was directly involved in the disappearance of Mamita as she threatened to expose him, alleged Bunty. 
While police are yet to know the whereabouts of Mamita even after 11 days of her missing, Balangir SP Kushakar said four teams have been formed to trace the teacher.

Sunshine is a popular school in the district with a student strength of over 2,000. Apart from being a teacher, Mamita also served as warden of the girls’ hostel of the school.Meanwhile, Mamita’s disappearance has snowballed into a political slugfest with opposition parties targeting Minister of State, Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged role in the incident. Mishra had once endorsed Gobinda and heaped praises on him for being an educationist and philanthropist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police custody Sunshine English Medium School Gobinda Sahu Mamita Meher
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp