SJTA files complaint over land grab bid

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday filed a complaint with Singhadwar police in connection with an attempt by some miscreants to fraudulently grab land belonging to Lord Jagannath in Balasore’s Soro block.

According to temple administrator Ajay Kumar Jena, 12 persons had applied to the Tehsildar of Soro to record about 2,500 acre land, belonging to Lord Jagannath, in their favour by producing fake letters of Srimandir administration along with a false judgement of the Supreme court.

The Tehsildar sensed foul after looking at the signatures in the documents and wrote to the SJTA for verification. The Srimandir administration denied having approved any land to be transferred in favour of the persons concerned.Stating that powerful land mafia may be involved in the fraud, Jena said a complaint has been filed with the Lions Gate police.