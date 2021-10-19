STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sukruli gangrape: Police detain five

The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman was returning home after attending a Dussehra event at Tangia village.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police has detained five persons for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of a 50-year-old woman at Sukruli in Raruan.SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Monday said the police have detained five persons on suspicion of their involvement in the case. They are being interrogated and further investigation is underway. As per the statement of the victim, she was gangraped by two persons, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu held discussion with Karanjia sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangi over the case. Tudu said according to the SDPO, police collected footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area where the crime took place but visuals were not clear. 

The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman was returning home after attending a Dussehra event at Tangia village. She was offered lift by two persons on a motorcycle and forcefully taken to the banks of Khairibandan river where she was gangraped. The incident took place around 200 metre from Sukruli fire station. 

Mayurbhanj has reported the highest rape cases in the first six months of the year. Replying to a question in the Assembly on September 6, Minister of State, Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said Mayurbhanj district reported 145 rape cases involving 73 minor girls from January to June this year. In 2020, the district had reported 258 rape cases and the figure was 203 in 2019. 
 

