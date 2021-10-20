Mamita Meher murder case: Odisha opposition parties demand expulsion, arrest of minister 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP and the Congress on Wednesday trained guns at Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged link with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case.

They demanded his expulsion and arrest in connection with the case.

A BJP delegation led by State party president Samir Mohanty met Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal and demanded the resignation of Mishra. They also sought a CBI probe into the ghastly incident.

"We held discussions with the Governor and requested him to remove Dibya Shankar Mishra from the ministry to ensure an impartial probe into the sensitive case," Mohanty told reporters.

BJP Mahila Morcha and Youth Congress activists held demonstrations near the Chief Minister's residence demanding the arrest and ouster of the minister.

BJP MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and other party leaders demonstrated in front of the Balangir SP office, and in Cuttack on the day.

The saffron party leaders are observing a 12-hour bandh from 6 am in connection with the death of 24-year-old Mamita, who was a teacher in Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in the Kalahandi district.

Activists of BJP Mahila Morcha were detained while staging a protest in front of Naveen Niwas over Kalahandi teacher #MamitaMeherCase in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Express photos | @Biswanath_TNIE. @XpressOdisha pic.twitter.com/Ehvrxh89I8 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 20, 2021

BJP leaders have called a 12-hour bandh in the Balangir district on Thursday over the incident.

The State Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the matter and has demanded reports from Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek M and Balangir SP Nitin Kusalkar.

"Reports have been sought from Balangir and Kalahandi SPs in connection with the crime within 15 days," State Commission for Women Chairperson Minati Behera told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the city police have tightened security near the residences of Dibya Shankar Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena, who is also accused of having links with Gobinda.