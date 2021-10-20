STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road block over minor boy’s death in Odisha

The blockade was lifted after Plant Site police held discussion with the agitators and assured to arrest the driver. 

The deceased was identified as Dipak Chaudhary (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tension flared up in Gandhi Road area within Plant Site police limits here on Tuesday after a local boy was mowed down by a speeding car.

The deceased was identified as Dipak Chaudhary (9). Sources said the boy was crossing the road when a speeding car hit him on Monday evening. He was rushed to Ispat General Hospital where he succumbed during treatment. As the news of his death spread, residents staged road blockade at the accident site from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm demanding arrest of the driver and compensation to the deceased’s kin. 

The blockade was lifted after Plant Site police held discussion with the agitators and assured to arrest the driver. 

