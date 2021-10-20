STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three judges of Orissa High Court sworn in

The judges were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar in a simple ceremony in the High Court premises.

Published: 20th October 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Justice Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Justice Sashikanta Mishra were sworn in as judges of the Orissa High Court on Tuesday. 

The judges were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar in a simple ceremony in the High Court premises. While Justice Sahoo was elevated from the Bar, Justice Pattanaik and Justice Mishra were elevated from judicial officer.

Starting as a lawyer in 1999, Justice Sahoo was appointed as additional standing counsel for the State government in 2005 and as additional government advocate in 2014. Prior to his appointment as Judge of High Court, Justice Pattanaik was the secretary of State Law department. He had joined as a District Judge after qualifying for the senior judicial service in 2009. He was District Judge, Ganjam, before his elevation.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 29 approved the proposal for elevation of two advocates Aditya Kumar Mohapatra, and Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, and two judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra. However, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had notified the appointment of Justice Sahoo, Justice Pattanaik and Justice Mishra on October 13, while the name of advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra has not been cleared by the Centre so far.

With the joining of the three judges, the number of judges in the High Court went up to 17 against a sanctioned strength of 27. Persisting vacancies is the reason behind case backlog in the Court. As on October 16, 2021, the number of cases pending in the High Court was 1, 83,297.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp