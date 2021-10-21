STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl accuses dad of rape in Odisha's Rourkela, probe begins

Police have detained the girl's parents for questioning and awaiting her medical report for further action.

Published: 21st October 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Rourkela Police and child welfare committee (CWC) have launched a parallel investigation into the allegations of a minor girl against her father of repeatedly raping her and mother of remaining a silent spectator.

In-charge chairperson of CWC RC Behera said the 15-year-old victim of Railway Colony within Plant Site police limits alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her father over the last four months while her mother kept silent despite knowing about the crime.

Three days back, the girl escaped to the safety of a friend's house and on Tuesday evening, sought help of the child line. Later, the CWC was informed and the girl taken to one stop point Sakhi at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for medical examination and counselling, Behera informed. He further said the victim girl has maintained same statement before the police, CWC and child line.

The accused works as a physiotherapist in a private hospital. Police have detained the girl's parents for questioning and awaiting her medical report for further action. In a separate case, parents of a 10-year-old girl child of Birajapali lodged a complaint with Uditnagar police on Tuesday evening accusing their neighbour (40) of raping the minor

Comments

