Live storage in Odisha's Telengiri dam 20 per cent less this year, rabi plans look dicey

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Inadequate live storage capacity of water in Telengiri reservoir due to deficit rainfall in catchment areas has cast shadow on the project's irrigation plan for the rabi season leaving farmers of ayacut areas in Jeypore concerned.

Currently, the dam's live storage level is just about 54 per cent at 3,645 hectare metre (ham) and 20 per cent less than the reservoir capacity around the same time last year (5,094 ham). This has led to uncertainty in the project's irrigation plan for the ensuing rabi season during which it usually caters to around 5,000 hectare (ha) land of farmers in Jeypore and Borrigumma blocks.

Normally, Telengiri dam receives major water inflow from rainfall in catchment areas in Koraput, Dasmantpur and Jeypore. This year, however, scanty rainfall from July to September in these areas has led to a deficit in its live water storage level. As per official sources, catchment areas received only 1,050 mm cumulative rainfall from June to October 17, against 1,400 mm during corresponding period last year.

At least 70 per cent of live storage water level is required for smooth irrigation water supply to ayacut areas for both rabi and kharif seasons. But the current dam capacity could be a negative indicator for future irrigation plan. Keeping this year's deficit rainfall in view, the project authorities have been maintaining the live storage water level of the dam with rotation irrigation in the canal system.

"We have been maintaining the water reserve by regulating irrigation water supply in ayacut areas from time to time from last three months taking the deficit rainfall into consideration," an engineer of the project said.

Additional chief engineer of Upper Kolab and in-charge of Telengiri project Chandra Sekhar Mishra admitted to inadequate live water storage in the dam than last year and said, "We hope the deficit water level would be compensated in next couple of days as more cyclonic rains are expected in the region."