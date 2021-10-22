Odisha: Board of Secondary Education assessment test for Class IX students in November third week

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday released details including time table and guidelines for conduct of summative assessment-1 for students of class IX to be held in the third week of November.

Briefing mediapersons, BSE president Ramasish Hazra said the summative assessment-1 examination will be conducted at students' own schools and the Board will supply question papers of all subjects. The evaluation will be conducted by neutral schools which will be selected by the District Education Officers (DEOs) concerned.

"The Board has decided to deliver school-wise question paper packets at nodal centres from where individual schools can receive them. Selection of nodal centres and tagging of schools to the nodal centres will be done by DEOs. The selected neutral schools shall evaluate the answer books of all subjects of other schools," said Hazra.

BSE Secretary Srikant Tarai said the neutral schools must be located in close proximity to the ones whose answer books they shall evaluate. “The neutral schools should have teachers in all subjects for purpose of evaluation. In case, subject teachers are not available, those from nearby schools will be deputed for the purpose. The headmasters of neutral schools will supervise the evaluation work and will be responsible for the entire process,” said Tarai.

As per the BSE notification, while the summative assessment-1 for second language for English, Hindi and Environment and Population Education (only for hearing impaired candidates) will be conducted in first sitting on November 22 from 9 am to 10 am, examination of Social Science will be held in the second sitting on the day from 11 am to 12 noon.

Similarly while examination for first languages Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English will be held in the first sitting on November 23, examination for Mathematics will be conducted in the second sitting on the day.

Third languages Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia and Parsi tests will be conducted in the first sitting on November 24 while students will write the examination for General Science in the second sitting on the day.

Notably, in a bid to tide over the problems faced in examination evaluations due to the pandemic, BSE has introduced a Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system for evaluation of students’ performance in Class IX and X from the current academic session.

SCHEDULE

Nov 22 1st sitting - English, Hindi, Environment and Population Education

Nov 22 2nd sitting - Social Science

Nov 23 1st sitting - Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, Alternative English

Nov 23 2nd sitting - Mathematics