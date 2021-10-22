Odisha logs 467 new cases, 3 fresh fatalities

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha on Friday registered 467 new COVID-19 cases, 57 less than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 10,37,523 while three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,301, a health department official said.

The state's daily new case detection figure has dropped to below 500 after three consecutive days. Odisha on Thursday reported 524 new cases, 559 on Wednesday, 556 on Tuesday and 340 on Monday.

Of the 467 new positive cases detected in 23 of the state's 30 districts, 86 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among children now stands at 18.41 per cent against the previous day's 15.64 per cent, he said.

While 272 cases were from quarantine centres, the remaining 195 were local contacts. Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 243 new infections and accounted for almost 52 per cent of the daily count, followed by Cuttack (36).

Seven districts - Deogarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nuapada, did not report any new cases during the last 24 hours.

With 467 persons testing positive for infection out of 66,868 samples tested on Thursday, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.69 per cent. Meanwhile, three more patients have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda and Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said. The state currently has 4,747 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,24,422 patients including 573 on Thursday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.13 crore sample tests including 66,868 on Thursday, for COVID-19. The state's positivity rate now stands at 4.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state's H&FW department said that the Dusshera festival had no impact on the corona situation in the state.

Director, Health Services Bijay Mohapatra said that the third wave of the pandemic seems remote in Odisha.

Asked about the impact of the crowding during the Dusshera festival, Mohapatra said: "There is no remarkable rise in the cases so far. However, we have to wait for 10 more days to get a clear picture." He said registration of around 500 cases daily should not be considered as alarming.

Of the total daily new infections, around 200 cases come from Khurda district alone, he said.