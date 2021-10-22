Odisha teacher murder: Guardians of Mahaling students seek transfer certificate

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With Anchalik Mahavidyalaya and Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling hogging limelight for the wrong reasons, parents are wary about their children's future in these institutions.

Following the arrest of president of the educational institutions Gobinda Sahu for his alleged involvement in teacher Mamita Meher's murder, several guardians are seeking transfer of their children to other colleges and schools.

A guardian of Tingipadar on condition of anonymity said his daughter is a Plus II second year student in Anchalik Mahavidyalaya and he has applied for her transfer certificate (TC). "The quality of education imparted in the college is good but in the prevailing circumstances, I don’t want my daughter to continue her studies here," he said.

Similarly, a parent of Bordi village has sought TC for his son who was recently admitted to Class IV in Sunshine school.Preferring anonymity, a Plus II girl student said since the reputation of the college is now at stake, she has come to apply for TC and get herself admitted to another institution. She had taken admission in the current academic session.

Meanwhile, senior police officials led by DIG Northern Range Deepak Kumar visited the ladies hostel of Anchalik Mahavidyalaya on Thursday. The team inspected the secret chamber used by Gobinda allegedly to carry out illegal activities. Sources said government officials are now verifying the records and financial transactions of both the college and school.