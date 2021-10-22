STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha teacher murder: Guardians of Mahaling students seek transfer certificate

A guardian of Tingipadar on condition of anonymity said his daughter is a Plus II second year student in Anchalik Mahavidyalaya and he has applied for her transfer certificate.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

The entrance of Anchalik Mahavidyalaya

The entrance of Anchalik Mahavidyalaya. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With Anchalik Mahavidyalaya and Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling hogging limelight for the wrong reasons, parents are wary about their children's future in these institutions.

Following the arrest of president of the educational institutions Gobinda Sahu for his alleged involvement in teacher Mamita Meher's murder, several guardians are seeking transfer of their children to other colleges and schools. 

A guardian of Tingipadar on condition of anonymity said his daughter is a Plus II second year student in Anchalik Mahavidyalaya and he has applied for her transfer certificate (TC). "The quality of education imparted in the college is good but in the prevailing circumstances, I don’t want my daughter to continue her studies here," he said.

Similarly, a parent of Bordi village has sought TC for his son who was recently admitted to Class IV in Sunshine school.Preferring anonymity, a Plus II girl student said since the reputation of the college is now at stake, she has come to apply for TC and get herself admitted to another institution. She had taken admission in the current academic session. 

Meanwhile, senior police officials led by DIG Northern Range Deepak Kumar visited the ladies hostel of Anchalik Mahavidyalaya on Thursday. The team inspected the secret chamber used by Gobinda allegedly to carry out illegal activities. Sources said government officials are now verifying the records and financial transactions of both the college and school. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anchalik Mahavidyalaya Sunshine English Medium School Odisha teacher murder Odisha school TC
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp