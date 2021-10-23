STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha

The single-day caseload in Odisha remained below 500 for the second consecutive day as the state had reported 467 new cases on Friday.

Published: 23rd October 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: At least 441 more people, including 75 children, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the tally in the state to 10,37,964, while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,305, a health department official said on Saturday.

The daily rate of infection among people below 18 years of age now stands at 17 per cent as against 18.41 per cent on the previous day, he said. The positivity ratio among the residents in the age group was 15.64 per cent on Thursday and 12.70 per cent on Wednesday.

The single-day caseload in Odisha remained below 500 for the second consecutive day as the state had reported 467 new cases on Friday. Of the 441 fresh cases, 253 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining 188 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases at 205, followed by Cuttack (37). Four districts- Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Subarnapur, did not report any new case. Of the four fresh fatalities, two were recorded in Khurda and one each in Angul and Puri. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha currently has 4,581 active cases, while 603 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,25,025. The state has thus far conducted over 2.14 crore sample tests, including 69,414 in the last 24 hours, and the overall positivity rate stands at 4.88 per cent. More than 1.04 crore people in the state have received both doses of the vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp