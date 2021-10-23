STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha schools to test students, staff every fortnight for Covid

As many students have returned to hostels after puja vacation, the educational institutes have also been asked to maintain vigil on the facilities.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

The daily caseload in Bhubaneswar continues to hover over 200. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID a rise in daily infection count in the State Capital after Dussehra, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked schools and other educational institutions that reopened recently for offline classes to conduct mass testing of students and staff at regular intervals to prevent transmission. The civic body will facilitate the testing camps.

Currently, offline classes are being held for students of Standard IX, X, XI, XII and that for Standard VIII will resume soon. A nodal officer of Covid-19 in BMC, said schools have been advised to conduct mass testing every fortnight. They will have to isolate students or staff having symptoms and immediately contact the civic body for testing of the Covid suspects as well as their close contacts. 

As many students have returned to hostels after puja vacation, the educational institutes have also been asked to maintain vigil on the facilities. Random testing is being carried out in tribal hostels, while other government and private schools having hostels have also been asked to focus on testing to check transmission, the officer informed.

The daily caseload in Bhubaneswar continues to hover over 200. The city which reported 233 cases on Thursday reported another 231 cases on Friday. The infection rate in the below 18 years age group in the city has remained less than 10 per cent. Of the 231 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the cases in the under 18 age group was 14 (6 pc). To keep the Covid infection in check, the civic body has ramped up testing in the city. Around 8,197 tests were conducted in the Capital in the last 24 hours.

Case load:

  • 231 new cases detected on Friday, 14 of them in the below  18 age group
  • The infection rate in the below 18 years age group in the city has remained less than 10 per cent 
  • Around 8,197 tests were conducted in the Capital in the last 24 hours
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Odisha Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Odisha Government
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp