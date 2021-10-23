STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Protesting BJP, JMM workers face BJD wrath in Mayurbhanj, four injured in attack

The other injured persons are a BJP worker of Bhadrak district, a female party cadre of Mayurbhanj and block president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Madhusudan Sahu.

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of a JMM worker being attacked at Baripada.

Video grab of a JMM worker being attacked at Baripada. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Mayurbhanj was marred by violence as BJD workers allegedly chased and attacked BJP and JMM supporters for staging protest at Baripada on Friday.
Four persons including Suraj Suryavanshi, convener of BJP State Yuva Morcha and son of Deputy Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Bishnu Sethi, sustained grievous injuries in the attack. 

The other injured persons are a BJP worker of Bhadrak district, a female party cadre of Mayurbhanj and block president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Madhusudan Sahu. All of them have been admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital.

The ruling party workers reportedly attacked the BJP and JMM supporters for waving black flags at the CM. Videos of the opposition party workers being punched and slapped in presence of police personnel went viral on social media soon after the attack. Political observers here condemned the attack and said it was undemocratic of the local BJD leaders and workers to assault the agitating opposition party supporters.

Baripada sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) KK Hariprasad said the incident took place after the CM left Mayurbhanj. Police have arrested three BJD workers for the attack. A case under Sections 341, 323, 294, 506, 186 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway. 

On the day, over 25 BJP workers were detained by police at Baripada for waiving black flags at the CM. Anjani Soren, JMM State president and sister of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, along with the some party workers were detained by Bangiriposi police. Several JMM workers later blocked NH-18 protesting the district administration’s action. BJP Mahila Morcha workers alleged that they had come to meet the CM over Mamita Meher murder case but police detained them. As many as 16 platoons of police force were deployed for the CM’s visit to Mayurbhanj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Jharkhand Mukti Morcha BJD Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp