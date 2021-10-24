STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress steps up demand for Home Minister’s ouster

Questioning the continuance of Mishra in the Ministry with key portfolio Home, OPCC alleged that the investigation cannot be impartial if he is not dismissed immediately.

Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Stepping up demand for removal of Dibya Shankar Mishra, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday demanded to make public the CCTV footage of the State secretariat to unravel the number of visits made by Govind Sahu to the Minister’s chamber.

The Congress also questioned why Mishra was dropped from the Chief Minister’s programme in Mayurbhanj district if he does not have any link with the main accused. “It is clear that the Chief Minister did not want to be seen alongside Mishra. But if there is further delay in taking action, it will create more troubles for the government,” the OPCC added.

Meanwhile, the four left parties including CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) on Saturday demanded a High Court monitored SIT probe to bring out the truth. The left parties staged a demonstration at the PMG square in Bhubaneswar demanding an impartial probe.

“We are not demanding the resignation of the Minister, rather CM Naveen Patnaik should sack him from the Ministry,” CPI leader Ramkrushna Panda said and demanded financial assistance of `1 crore to the family of the deceased. “If the State government wants the atrocities against women to stop, it has to take stern action in this case,” he added.

