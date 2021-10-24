STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid vaccination: Special teams to jab those left out of second dose coverage

Districts have been advised to form special vax teams and send them to villages for vaccination.

Published: 24th October 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Unit-4 UPHC in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As slow pace of second dose vaccination emerged as a concern amid steady rise in new cases, Odisha government has planned to deploy special vax teams in districts with less than 30 per cent vaccination coverage.

While more than 50 pc targeted population in three districts - Ganjam (72.4 pc), Khurda (71.5 pc) and Sambalpur (50.5 pc) - have been fully vaccinated, the double dose coverage in 10 districts is 24 pc to 30 pc. The Health and Family Welfare department has asked Collectors to prepare a list of vaccination centres on the basis of number of beneficiaries overdue for second dose vaccination.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said as people due for second dose are not turning up for shots despite repeated reminders, districts have been advised to form special vax teams and send them to villages for vaccination.

“Once the vaccination centre list is prepared, it will be easy to target the villages with low vaccine coverage. The vax team will visit the villages and administer the vaccine after convincing the beneficiaries. People are not coming to session sites where cases have declined or no new case is reported,” he said.

After Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan on Saturday directed States to expedite second dose inoculation, the Health department has decided to review the vaccination drive twice a week in order to achieve its target of four lakh vaccination a day.  Even as both the vaccines are available plentily and session sites have been increased to over 1,800 health workers are finding it hard to achieve the target. 

Centre revises State vax target
Meanwhile, the Centre has increased the vaccination target for Odisha by 16.28 lakh. As per the revised target, the State will have to administer Covid vaccine to 3,25,28,000 people instead of earlier target of 3.09 crore. Dr Panigrahi said the inoculation target has been revised in all states taking approximate current population into account. Since the district-wise list has not been provided by the Centre, the vaccination target will be revised proportionately, he added.The State has administered the first dose to 2.49 crore people and both the doses to 1.06 crore with an overall coverage of 76 pc and 32 pc respectively. As many as 23.19 lakh Covishield and 6.77 lakh Covaxin doses are in stock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government COVID vaccine Odisha coronavirus vaccination
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp