Entry bid by Andhra Pradesh foiled in Kotia again

JEYPORE: A day after an entry bid by Andhra Pradesh (AP) officials into Kotia was foiled, Odisha police again thwarted a similar bid on Saturday where two health workers from the neighbouring state were trying to enter the disputed area through Uppersembi village.

Sources said, the workers, who came from Salur, were trying to enter Kotia to carry out health check-ups of villagers besides putting up a Telugu signboard in the disputed panchayat on Saturday. But they were sent back by Odisha officials.

As this is the second such incident of AP officials in two days making discreet attempts to enter Kotia to woo locals ahead of rural polls, Koraput administration has deployed senior revenue officials and four platoons police force in all 21 villages to take check illegal entry of people from across the border.

Police is on alert at all sensitive entry points from AP and monitoring cross-border movement. Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar said police administration has been directed to exercise strict vigil at the border and take stern action against any unlawful activity inside Odisha territory.