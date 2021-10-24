Mass resignation of Pradeep Majhi's followers on Sunday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a massive setback for the Congress, around 1,000 workers of the party in Nabarangpur district are set to submit mass resignation ahead of the panchayat polls. They are all followers of former MP Pradeep Majhi.

The senior leader quit from the Congress on Friday. Majhi told this paper that he will announce his next course of action at a media conference to be addressed by him along with supporters at Nabarangpur on Sunday.

It is expected that Majhi will join the ruling BJD either on October 28 or 29 taking into consideration the availability of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Sources said that if the place of joining will be the Capital city, the Chief Minister will personally attend it. If the joining ceremony will be held at Nabarangpur, the Chief Minister is likely to address it virtually.

Meanwhile, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik met party president Sonia Gandhi and discussed about Majhi’s resignation. Majhi will be the third leader to join BJD from undivided Koraput district. Earlier, former MLAs Chandrasekhar Majhi and Kailash Chandra Kulesika had joined BJD.