Police seize video recorder of college hostel

Balangir Police have seized the digital video recorder of Anchalika Mahavidyalaya’s hostel as part of investigation into the gruesome murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Balangir Police have seized the digital video recorder of Anchalika Mahavidyalaya’s hostel as part of investigation into the gruesome murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher. After Mamita mysteriously disappeared on October 8, family members had contacted her colleagues and students to know her whereabouts.

They were informed that there was an altercation between Mamita and key accused Gobinda Sahu last year over an allegation of flesh trade running in Anchalika Mahavidyalaya’s hostel. An investigator said, police will look into the allegations of Mamita’s family members after Gobinda’s examination is complete during his police remand. “The DVR has been seized but the device’s storage capacity has to be examined.

The DVR will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination as part of our probe from all angles,” he added. Meanwhile, police have collected blood samples of Mamita’s parents which will be sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar to confirm that the charred remains recovered from Mahaling Stadium in Kalahandi district on Tuesday belong to Mamita.

On the day, the victim’s parents, brother and uncle went from Jharni village to Balangir where Mamita’s chain and anklet were handed over to them.  The family members will have to produce these articles in the court whenever they are asked to. On being asked whether a polygraph test of the prime accused will be conducted, a police officer said there is no need for it since as they have secured ‘sufficient’ evidence against him.

