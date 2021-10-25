STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anthrax outbreak: 1 dead, 5 affected  in Odisha's Lamataput

Two affected persons admitted to local community health centre

Published: 25th October 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

The health team conducting doorstep screening of villagers in Tukum

The health team conducting doorstep screening of villagers in Tukum | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Suspected outbreak of anthrax is believed to have claimed one life, leaving five others affected in Tukum village under Lamataput block of Koraput district. The tribals of Tukum had organised a feast where they consumed the meat about 10 days back. Soon after, six of them showed symptoms of anthrax. The same day, one Dambu Krisani succumbed following which two affected persons were admitted to Lamatapur community health centre.

On being informed, the district health officials sent a medical team from Lamataput to the affected village to take stock of the situation. Sources said suspecting more anthrax spores in the village, the team has started distributing medicines among family members and relatives of the affected persons. Besides, the local veterinary staff have also rushed to the village. 

District public health officer Arun Padhi said the medical team is conducting door-to-door survey in the village to isolate the cases. “Currently, we cannot say how many persons have been affected with anthrax in the village. The exact figure will emerge after the survey,” he said. Padhi further informed that doctors have detected three villagers with symptoms of anthrax at an advanced stage.

Incidentally, Koraput is the epicentre of anthrax in the State and the disease is usually found in cattle during the beginning of rainy season. Local tribals frequently organise feasts during which they consume half-cooked meat and often get affected by the disease.

Lamataput, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Narayanpatana and Bandhugam blocks report anthrax cases in animals every year. Sources said around 300 anthrax cases in humans and 10 deaths have been reported in the district in the last six years. 

In August this year, the district administration with support of ICMR, Bhubaneswar launched a massive vaccination programme for cattle to eliminate the disease by 2024. 
 

