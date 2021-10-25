STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP’s 12-hour Mayurbhanj to observe bandh today to protest against poor health services, infrastructure

The BJP’s Mayurbhanj unit will observe a 12-hour bandh in the district on October 25 to protest against poor health services and infrastructure in the region. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The BJP’s Mayurbhanj unit will observe a 12-hour bandh in the district on October 25 to protest against poor health services and infrastructure in the region.  Mayurbhanj BJP president Kandra Soren said the bandh will also raise the issue of State apathy in restoration of two healthcare institutions in the district.  In 2019, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had assured revival of two health institutions for north Odisha - Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College and Homeopathic College at Baripada but nothing has been done in this regard so far.  

Besides, no progress has been made on the long-standing demand of people for embankment and stone packing in Budhabalanga river in Baripada and a ring road assured by the CM in 2013. Similar is the status of a drinking water project for Baripada residents and an eco-tourism project at Manchabandha. 
While the CM is distributing Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana smart health card among beneficiaries, he must first address the poor health care facilities where over 345 doctor posts are vacant in the district, Soren said. 

Countering the charges, BJD Baripada Town president Krushnananda Mohanty said the BJP government at the Centre too hasn’t executed any development work in railways for Mayurbhanj despite repeated memorandums to the Union Railway Minister.  

