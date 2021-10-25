Odisha aces India Skills with 23 gold and 20 silver medals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to the State’s ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ campaign, Odisha dominated the India Skills 2021 Eastern Region competition held at Patna by winning 23 gold and 20 silver medals. A total of 245 youth from eight states and union territories from the East and North Eastern parts of the country participated in the competition. Odisha had sent a contingent of 85 participants to compete in 39 skill events.

The results of the competitions were declared on October 23 with 43 youths from the State emerging with flying colours. Girls from Odisha won medals in skills such as welding and painting and decoration which used to be dominated by male competitors. Apart from this, walkover was given to Odisha’s competitors in six skills.Officials said with this a total of 59 competitors including 13 girls will now compete at the India Skills competition which will be held in Bengaluru in December this year.

The winners of India Skills competition will go on to compete in the World Skills Competition to be held in Shanghai, China. The event was organised by NSDC, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Bihar government. Expressing happiness over Odisha’s performance Naveen Patnaik exhorted the winners to continue their hard work to bring laurels to the State and the country at World Skills level.

Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi and Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premanand Nayak also congratulated the winners and wished them for the upcoming World Skills event. The State has set a mission of 2-3-4 (2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze) at the global event.