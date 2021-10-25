Odisha: Unsympathetic government puts students’ future on the line

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With just over a month left for conduct of the first term class X board exams by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a sudden notice issued by the district administration to vacate the building of DAV SCB Medical Public School has put the students and their parents on the line.

The notice was issued days after the State government decided to expedite the SCB Medical College and Hospital redevelopment plan. As per the notification issued by the CISCE, the first term Class X board examinations will be conducted from November 29 to December 16 in own schools.

The parents of the children enrolled in the school have appealed to the State government to postpone the shifting of the school till December 30. They said once offline classes resume, their wards will face difficulties in attending classes in other DAV schools in the city.

The DAV management is planning to accommodate students and staff of the school in other city-based DAV Public Schools till construction of the new building on the demarcated 2.5 acre of land in Chauliaganj near OMP Square is over.

Till then, while students from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to class VII will be accommodated in DAV Public School at CDA Sector-VI, the LR DAV Public School at Gandarpur will accommodate students from class VIII to class X. Similarly, of 43 teachers of DAV SCB, 16 will be deployed at LR DAV Public School and the rest 27 will at DAV Public School, CDA Sector-VI.

However, since the school is still affiliated to the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class IX and X, it has put the future of hundreds of students at stake. As per the decision taken by the management, students of class IX and X will be taught as per ICSE syllabus.

Principal of DAV SCB Medical Public School Niranjan Swain said that the management committee is pleading to the district administration to spare the school campus from being vacated. However, the government has reiterated its decision to get the campus of SCB Medical Public School vacated for expansion of the hospital.