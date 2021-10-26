STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha logs 433 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 207, followed by Cuttack at 36.

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha, which has entered the "endemic stage of COVID-19", logged 433 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the coastal state's caseload to 10,39,269, a health department official said.

Four fresh fatalities were registered in the state two in Mayurbhanj and one each in Jagatsinghpur and Khurda -- raising the toll to 8,316. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

Of the 433 new cases, 64 are children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection in that age group stands at 14.78 per cent against the previous day's 16.70 per cent.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 207, followed by Cuttack at 36.

Seven districts did not report any new case in the last 24 hours. Odisha currently has 4,623 active cases, while as many as 10,26,277 patients, including 360 on Monday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The positivity rate stands at 4.80 per cent. Over 2.16 crore sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 61,935 on Monday.

Director of health service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra had on Monday said that the COVID-19 situation has now reached the endemic stage with around 500 new cases being reported daily for about a month.

