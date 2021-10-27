BJP Mahila Morcha rally in Odisha's Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Hundreds of BJP Mahila Morcha workers took out a rally from Simhadwar of Srimandir to Gundicha temple demanding resignation of Minister of State for Hone Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged involvement in Mamita Meher murder case.

Among others, State Mahila Morcha president Puspa Pattnaik, general secretary Lekhasri Samantsimhar, local MLA Jayant Sarangi, Brahmagiri legislator Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra and district BJP president Asrit Pattnaik were present.