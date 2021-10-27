STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita Meher murder case: JP Nadda to send high-level BJP team to Odisha

The BJP national spokesperson said since the Minister is close to accused Sahu, the police refused to accept the FIR filed by the family of Mamita after she went missing from October 8. 

Published: 27th October 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Upping the ante in the fight for justice to Mamita Meher, national spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra on Tuesday said national president of the party JP Nadda has taken serious note of the incident and is sending a high-level BJP team to Odisha.

The three-member team comprising national BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, MP Sunita Duggal, and MLA from West Bengal Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury will also meet the family of the victim. They will submit a report to the party president. Speaking to mediapersons at New Delhi, Patra also alleged brutal murder of the lady teacher has not got due attention of the national media the way it highlights similar incidents in other states. 

He said that the despicable part of the incident is that the Home Minister of the State Dibya Shankar Mishra was a regular visitor to the educational institution at Mahaling set up by the prime accused Gobinda Sahu who was running a sex racket inside the premises of the institute. “The Minister while attending a programme in the college had once said that when he stays at night there, he becomes young. Such shameless talks are being aired again and again. Yet, the Minister has not been sacked,” said Patra.

The BJP national spokesperson said since the Minister is close to accused Sahu, the police refused to accept the FIR filed by the family of Mamita after she went missing from October 8. Stating that the government is trying to derail the investigation to protect the Minister, he said the way the young teacher was murdered, the matter should occupy the national narrative.

