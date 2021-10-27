NDT training centre comes up in Cuttack ITI

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi on Tuesday inaugurated John Bean Wheel Care Centre, ManMachine car servicing centre and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) training centre in the Government ITI at Cuttack.

Bagchi also felicitated the students of the institute who won seven medals in the Regional Skill Competition-2021 and encouraged them to achieve more in the years to come.

DTET Director Reghu G said the NDT Training Consultancy and Inspection Services will provide training to the students in the field of Radiography Testing (RT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT).

He added that the John Bean Wheel Care Centre will help the ITI to upgrade and align the training infrastructure in the institute for advanced wheel care technology and expose the trainees to latest technologies and relevant industrial best practices.

Among others, Managing Director of NDT TCIS, Suvendu Lenka, Regional director of John Bean RSSN Raju, Vice-President (Corporate Affairs) of ManMachine Works Pvt. Ltd BP Tyagi and Principal Hrusikesh Mohanty were present on the occasion.