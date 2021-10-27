STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NDT training centre comes up in Cuttack ITI

DTET Director Reghu G said the NDT Training Consultancy and Inspection Services will provide training to the students in the field of Radiography Testing (RT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT).

Published: 27th October 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bagchi also felicitated the students of the institute who won seven medals in the Regional Skill Competition-2021 and encouraged them to achieve more in the years to come.

Bagchi also felicitated the students of the institute who won seven medals in the Regional Skill Competition-2021 and encouraged them to achieve more in the years to come.Bagchi also felicitated the s

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi on Tuesday inaugurated John Bean Wheel Care Centre, ManMachine car servicing centre and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) training centre in the Government ITI at Cuttack.

Bagchi also felicitated the students of the institute who won seven medals in the Regional Skill Competition-2021 and encouraged them to achieve more in the years to come.

DTET Director Reghu G said the NDT Training Consultancy and Inspection Services will provide training to the students in the field of Radiography Testing (RT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT).

He added that the John Bean Wheel Care Centre will help the ITI to upgrade and align the training infrastructure in the institute for advanced wheel care technology and expose the trainees to latest technologies and relevant industrial best practices.

Among others, Managing Director of NDT TCIS, Suvendu Lenka, Regional director of John Bean RSSN Raju, Vice-President (Corporate Affairs) of ManMachine Works Pvt. Ltd BP Tyagi and Principal Hrusikesh Mohanty were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Odisha Skill Development Authority
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp