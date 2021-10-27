Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Rs 1.5 crore for ‘Mo College’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday released the first tranche of matching grants of Rs 1.5 crore to 12 colleges and two universities under the ‘Mo College’ campaign. The Chief Minister said as per the mandate of the campaign, this is double the amount made by various contributors to these institutes. He announced that 140 higher educational institutions will be developed under 5T transformation in the first phase.

This will provide state-of-the-art campus, classrooms, and offer a transformed learning experience benefitting over 30,000 students of the State at the undergraduate and postgraduate level.

He said the success of the school transformation programme was the inspiration behind taking up such an initiative for the higher education institutions.

The State government is developing 1,070 schools for transformation which will be completed by November 14. As many as 50 transformed schools have already been dedicated in Hinjili block of Ganjam district.