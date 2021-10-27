STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OSCPCR seeks ATR on violation of child rights

The apex body for protection of child rights had asked Balangir police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within five days.

Published: 27th October 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image for representation (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Tuesday sought an action taken report (ATR) from the State government on the allegation of violation of child rights at Sunshine English Medium School and Anchalika Mahavidyalaya in Mahaling.Taking suo-motu cognizance of media reports on sexual exploitation of children and adolescents in both the educational institutions, the State Commission has directed Kalahandi Collector and SP to submit a report within seven days.

The direction came in the wake of public outcry over the alleged link of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra with Gobinda Sahu, founder of both the institutions and prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case. OSCPCR is mandated to act as a civil court to undertake suo-motu enquiry and look into the complaints relating to the violation and deprivation of child rights under section 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act 2005.

Stating that the Women and Child Development department has issued a guideline for ensuring a child safe environment in institutions where children are housed and/or study, OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan said prima facie the Commission is having the impression that the guidelines were not being adhered in both the institutions.Apart from the ATR on compliance of the guidelines in the two institutions, the Commission has sought the status of the implementation of the guidelines in other such institutions in the district and steps taken to ensure their implementation.

Besides asking to submit relevant documents along with the ATR, the OSCPCR has also asked the Principal Secretary of WCD department to take stock of the implementation of guidelines in all such schools across the State. On October 22, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had directed the State government to investigate the allegation of sexual exploitation of minors in the school run by Sahu. The apex body for protection of child rights had asked Balangir police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within five days.

TAGS
OSCPCR child rights
