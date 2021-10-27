STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OSCW team meets kin of rape victim

Behera said the commission has sought compensation for the family. The OSCW team met SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra and urged police to file chargesheet in the case at the earliest.

Stop Rape

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Days after a 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Basantapur village under Pandapada police limits here, a team from Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) led by chairperson Dr Minati Behera met the victim’s family and assured action against the accused. 

Behera said the commission has sought compensation for the family. The OSCW team met SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra and urged police to file chargesheet in the case at the earliest. On October 24, Reena Dandapat’s body was recovered from a marsh in Basantpur village. It was suspected that she was raped and murdered as she was found in a semi-naked condition with her hands tied. 

The OSCW team also enquired about the case where a youth was arrested on charges of murdering a minor girl over past enmity at Haldiaguna under Sadar police limits earlier this month. 

