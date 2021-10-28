STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Common Instrumentation Facility centre to come up at Odisha's Sambalpur University

Vice-Chancellor of SU Sanjiv Mittal said the centre will be a first-of-its-kind facility for students of different science departments.

Sambalpur University

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To support experiment and research in various science subjects, Sambalpur University (SU) is going to set up a Common Instrumentation Facility (CIF) centre  on campus. While work on the building has already begun, a target has been set to make the centre operational by October next year.

Vice-Chancellor of SU Sanjiv Mittal said the centre will be a first-of-its-kind facility for students of different science departments. “It will have some of the most sophisticated and analytical instruments which will enable students and scholars to carry out research work at one place,” added Mittal.

An estimated Rs 6.5 crore, sanctioned by the World Bank, will be utilised for the establishment of the centre. While Rs 2 crore will be spent on construction of the building, Rs 4.5 crore has been allotted for procuring instruments. Once the centre becomes operational, various industries in the region would get facilities such as soil and metal testing. 

SU provides PG, MPhil and PhD programmes in different science subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Life Science and Biotechnology, besides Food Science and Technology. 

