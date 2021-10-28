STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress fact finding team to visit murdered teacher Mamita Meher's village on October 28

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress allegations, the BJD said the Odisha government has never compromised on any issue and the law will take its own course.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

OSCW team with family of Mamita Meher in Jharni village.

OSCW team with family of Mamita Meher in Jharni village. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fact finding team of the Congress including general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala and the party’s Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar will meet the family members of the murdered lady teacher Mamita Meher on Thursday. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik will accompany the Central team to the lady teacher’s native Jharni village in Tureikela block of Balangir district. 

Announcing this at a press conference here, the OPCC chief criticised the silence of both Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra on the incident. The Congress leaders took strong exception to Mishra attending government meetings despite the growing demand for his removal from the Ministry because of his close links with the main accused Gobinda Sahu. “The Minister’s silence will not be tolerated and Congress will continue to agitate till he is removed from the Ministry,” Patnaik said.

Congress will also organise a rally at Nabarangpur on October 31, the death anniversary of India Gandhi, as a show of strength following the exit of former MP Pradeep Majhi from the party. Chellakumar, who will arrive on a five-day visit to Odisha on Thursday, is likely to attend a meeting along with Patnaik and other senior leaders at Nabarangpur.    

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress allegations, the BJD said the State government has never compromised on any issue and the law will take its own course. “Investigation is underway in the case. However, Opposition is doing cheap politics to defame the government. The Opposition cannot digest the popularity of the Chief Minister and is trying to derail the investigation,” BJD MLA Latika Pradhan alleged adding the Chief Minister has never tolerated injustice in the past and will never do so in the future. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Teacher Murder Case Mamita Meher Congress Odisha Congress Odisha Police Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp