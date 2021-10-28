STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Similipal National Park to reopen for visitors from November 1

The Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj will reopen for tourists from November 1 amid strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:44 AM

Similipal National Park

Similipal National Park (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj will reopen for tourists from November 1 amid strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. This was announced by the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director of the sanctuary M Yogajayanand on Wednesday.

An entry gate of Similipal | Express

Visitors will be allowed to enter the park from two gates - Kaliani gate in Jashipur block under Karanjia (North) Wildlife Division and Pithabata gate under Baripada Territorial Forest Division. Around 35 and 25 tourist vehicles will be allowed from the Kaliani and Pithabata gates respectively to ensure smooth flow of traffic. 

Ticket counters have been set up at the two gates and visitors would be allowed entry between 6 am and 9 am and leave the premises from Barehipani and Jaranda before 3 pm and from Chahala before 4 pm. A tourist guide will be provided in each vehicle at the entry point which the visitors can hire by paying extra charges. Those wishing to stay overnight can do so by making online booking through www.ecotourodisha.com. 

The RCCF further said that along with Covid protocols, other restrictions have been imposed on tourists such as usage of plastic inside the park. Breach of any rules will result in non-entry into the park in future.  As many as 43,358 tourists visited the park last year, generating a revenue of Rs 2.35 crore. The park was closed to public since May this year due to the second wave of Covid-19.

