STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP Central team arrives today to to ascertain the facts on the Mamita Meher murder case

On arrival here, the Central team will proceed to Jharni, the village of Mamita in Balangir district and meet the parents of the lady teacher who was brutally murdered by Gobinda Sahu.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders inspecting the spot where charred remains of Mamita were found

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP Yuva Morcha has launched district-wide agitation by gheraoing the offices of the Superintendents of Police (SPs), a three-member Central team of the party is coming to the State on a two-day visit beginning Friday.

On the directive of BJP national president JP Nadda, national BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, MP Sunita Duggal and MLA from West Bengal Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury will visit Balangir and Kalahandi to ascertain the facts on the Mamita Meher murder case.

On arrival here, the Central team will proceed to Jharni, the village of Mamita in Balangir district and meet the parents of the lady teacher who was brutally murdered by Gobinda Sahu. They will then visit the stadium at Mahaling village where the burnt body of Mamita was buried. The team will submit a report to Nadda, said State BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar.

She said the party has decided to gherao all the 625 police stations across the State in the next three days and file FIR against Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra demanding his arrest in the murder case.

The Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJYM on Thursday gheraoed the DCP office here demanding dismissal of Mishra from the council of ministers and his arrest. The Morcha activists also demanded that the murder case should be handed over to the CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Yuva Morcha Mamita Meher murder case Odisha murder case
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp