BJP Central team arrives today to to ascertain the facts on the Mamita Meher murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP Yuva Morcha has launched district-wide agitation by gheraoing the offices of the Superintendents of Police (SPs), a three-member Central team of the party is coming to the State on a two-day visit beginning Friday.

On the directive of BJP national president JP Nadda, national BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, MP Sunita Duggal and MLA from West Bengal Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury will visit Balangir and Kalahandi to ascertain the facts on the Mamita Meher murder case.

On arrival here, the Central team will proceed to Jharni, the village of Mamita in Balangir district and meet the parents of the lady teacher who was brutally murdered by Gobinda Sahu. They will then visit the stadium at Mahaling village where the burnt body of Mamita was buried. The team will submit a report to Nadda, said State BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar.

She said the party has decided to gherao all the 625 police stations across the State in the next three days and file FIR against Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra demanding his arrest in the murder case.

The Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJYM on Thursday gheraoed the DCP office here demanding dismissal of Mishra from the council of ministers and his arrest. The Morcha activists also demanded that the murder case should be handed over to the CBI.