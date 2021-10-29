Mamita Meher murder case: BJP shuts down Nuapada, demands removal of Minister of State for Home

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Normal life was affected in the district on Thursday as BJP observed dawn-to-dusk bandh in Nuapada demanding removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Business establishment, government and private offices, banks and educational institutions remained closed while vehicular movement came to a grinding halt during the bandh. The BJP workers were seen picketing at strategic locations in Nuapada town. Similar situation prevailed in all the blocks of the district.

District president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Abhinandan Panda alleged that the State government is shielding Minister Mishra.

“Though there are a number of allegations against the Minister and his association with Gobinda has already been established, the government is yet to take any action against him. We demand immediate ouster of Mishra from the government. Besides, the CBI should take over the probe so that other accused involved in Mamita’s murder are identified and arrested,” Panda added. Adequate police force was deployed to prevent any untoward situation during the bandh.