STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Amalaka’ of buried temple excavated from Suka-Sari Deula complex

An amalaka is a stone disk with ridges on the rim, that sits atop the temple’s main tower.

Published: 30th October 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘amalakas’ that were found in the north-east direction of Sari Deula on Friday  | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Archaeologists have stumbled upon two ‘amalakas’ while excavating the Suka-Sari Deula complex on Friday. The structures were found in the north-east direction of the Sari Deula where excavation is being carried out at present. An amalaka is a stone disk with ridges on the rim, that sits atop the temple’s main tower. It is crowned with a kalasha from which a temple banner is often hung.

While one ‘amalaka’ is in good condition, the other has been partially broken. They were found after digging just 30 cm below the earth. Since they remained buried for several years, the amalakas are in a good condition.Superintending archaeologist, ASI Bhubaneswar circle, Arun Malik said one of the

amalakas may belong to any of the temples in the north-east direction. “There are three temples in close vicinity including two that exist next to each other in the north-east direction of Sari Deula. One of the two temples predates the other. There are chances that the amalaka that was found in its entirety may belong to the partially buried temple behind the Gouri Shankar temple. But it is too early to say this and we have to wait till the entire structure is exposed”, he said.

The dimension of the ‘amalakas’ will be measured on Saturday to ascertain the length of the temple on which it was installed.“In Hindu temple architecture, every stone has a meaning and measurement. Measuring the amalakas can tell us about the length of their temples”, Malik said. Besides the ‘amalakas’, some broken sculptures have also been found in the area on Friday.

Including this new finding, remains of four temples have been found from the Suka-Sari Deula complex so far. ASI now plans to excavate the 200-metre area between the Sari Deula and Bindu Sagar where it is believed that many temples were buried when the lake was created. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeologists amalakas ASI
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp