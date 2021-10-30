ITIs roped in to strengthen solid waste management

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has roped in ITIs for strengthening the wealth centres in the urban local bodies (ULBs) for decentralised solid waste management. The Directorate of Municipal Administration and Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) on Wednesday inked a pact with 114 ULBs and 33 ITIs for repair and maintenance of equipment of wealth centres and sanitation vehicles.

H&UD Minister Pratap Jena said Odisha has made rapid strides in solid waste management. The wealth centres comprising micro composting centres and material recovery facilities being operated by Mission Shakti groups have been playing a critical role in collection, segregation, transportation, treatment, and reuse of wet and dry waste across all the 114 ULBs in the State, he said.

Stressing the need for regular maintenance of the equipment and to build the technical capacity of human resources engaged at the centres, Jena said the collaboration with the ITIs will help undertake repair and maintenance of equipment and waste carrying vehicles.