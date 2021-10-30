Odisha to jab 4.13 lakh people a day to achieve vaccination target

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid vaccination slowed down in the State despite the rise in number of session sites, Odisha government has asked all collectors to ensure minimum 4.13 lakh inoculations a day to achieve the target of administering at least one dose vaccine to all by end of the year.The vaccination target has been increased in the districts and cities having more eligible beneficiaries barring Bhubaneswar, which has achieved over 90 per cent (pc) of the double-dose inoculation target.

Cuttack and Balasore have been given the highest target of 27,000 doses a day followed by 26,000 in Mayurbhanj, 25,000 in Ganjam, 24,000 in Puri, 22,000 in Sundargarh, 21,000 in Jajpur, 18,000 each in Keonjhar and Balangir, 16,000 in Bargarh, 15,000 in Kalahandi and 14,000 in Angul. Nabarangpur, one of the five districts where second dose vaccination is below the State average, will have to inoculate 12,000 beneficiaries per day.

However, the inoculation target has been slashed in some districts where the vaccination has gone slow. While Nuapada and Boudh have been given a target of 5,000 vaccinations a day, Deogarh has been asked to conduct 3,000 inoculations daily. The vaccination target for Bhubaneswar has been slashed to 3,000 a day. Around 1.5 lakh people are left for the second dose. They will be covered in a month as per the revised target.