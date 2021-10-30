Odisha’s first Millet Shakti Cafe inaugurated in Keonjhar

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: In an attempt to revive the age-old tradition of millet consumption for nutrition among tribal communities, Odisha’s first exclusive Millet Shakti Café was inaugurated in Keonjhar on Friday. The outlet will sell an array of millet-based hot cooked items along with packaged grains.

Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu virtually inaugurated the one-of-its-kind cafe in the presence of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti, Sujata R Karthikeyan. A collaboration between Mission Shakti and Odisha Millets Mission, the cafe will be managed by Women SHG Federation.

In her address, Sahu lauded the efforts of the State government in empowering women SHG groups and highlighted that Keonjhar was the first district to introduce raggi laddu for children under ICDS. Collector Ashish Thakare said the initiative will further provide livelihood opportunities to tribal women. Currently, more than 86,500 pre-school children across 3,257 Anganwadi Centres in the district are covered under the scheme.

The district administration has also initiated the process to include ‘Ragi Biscuit’ under the Mid-day meal scheme. Plans of establishing 15 more Millet Shakti outlets within the next year in the urban areas of Odisha are on.