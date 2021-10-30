STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha’s first Millet Shakti Cafe inaugurated in Keonjhar

A collaboration between Mission Shakti and Odisha Millets Mission, the cafe will be managed by Women SHG Federation. 

Published: 30th October 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Ashish Thakare speaking at the inauguration of Mission Millet Cafe | Express

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: In an attempt to revive the age-old tradition of millet consumption for nutrition among tribal communities, Odisha’s first exclusive Millet Shakti Café was inaugurated in Keonjhar on Friday. The outlet will sell an array of millet-based hot cooked items along with packaged grains. 

Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu virtually inaugurated the one-of-its-kind cafe in the presence of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti, Sujata R Karthikeyan. A collaboration between Mission Shakti and Odisha Millets Mission, the cafe will be managed by Women SHG Federation. 

In her address, Sahu lauded the efforts of the State government in empowering women SHG groups and highlighted that Keonjhar was the first district to introduce raggi laddu for children under ICDS. Collector Ashish Thakare said the initiative will further provide livelihood opportunities to tribal women. Currently, more than 86,500 pre-school children across 3,257 Anganwadi Centres in the district are covered under the scheme. 

The district administration has also initiated the process to include ‘Ragi Biscuit’ under the Mid-day meal scheme. Plans of establishing 15 more Millet Shakti outlets within the next year in the urban areas of Odisha are on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp