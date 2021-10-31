STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

39,000 registered but none got job in Odisha's Jajpur

As per data provided by officials, as many as 47 persons got jobs through the exchange in three years between 2010 and 2013.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The Jajpur employment exchange has reportedly failed to help job aspirants in the last seven years. Official sources said though over 39,000 unemployed people got themselves registered with the exchange between 2014 and 2021, none could get a job.

As per the official data, as many as 8,419 unemployed people registered with the employment exchange in 2014, 6,214 in 2015, 5,018 in 2016, 7,078 in 2017, 5,718 in 2018, 5,012 in 2019 and 1,667 in 2020. But not a single person got a job through the employment exchange in the last seven years when the average unemployment registration was around 7,000 per year.

As per data provided by officials, as many as 47 persons got jobs through the exchange in three years between 2010 and 2013. Of them the highest 36 were employed in 2012. Not a single person has landed a job through the exchange since 2014.  

Although the district administration had organised ‘Nijukti Mela’ (employment fair) in 2018-19 and 2019-20 in which 325 and 500 candidates respectively were selected for 36 companies, not a single person has received offer or appointment letter by the firms. 

Job consultant Prasant Kumar said the employment exchange no longer sponsors government or private jobs.

While various government departments or agencies conduct their own recruitment by issuing advertisements in media, the same is done by private companies to ensure transparency in the selection process. This has rendered the exchange almost defunct.

Still the exchange must conduct job fairs and follow up with companies that select candidates at the event but do not respond later. 

Job hunt

39,000 unemployed people registered with the exchange between 2014 and 2021 

8,019 registered in 2014 

1,667 in 2020 

47 persons got jobs through the exchange between 2010 and 2013

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Jajpur Jajpur Jobs Odisha Jobs
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp