39,000 registered but none got job in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Jajpur employment exchange has reportedly failed to help job aspirants in the last seven years. Official sources said though over 39,000 unemployed people got themselves registered with the exchange between 2014 and 2021, none could get a job.

As per the official data, as many as 8,419 unemployed people registered with the employment exchange in 2014, 6,214 in 2015, 5,018 in 2016, 7,078 in 2017, 5,718 in 2018, 5,012 in 2019 and 1,667 in 2020. But not a single person got a job through the employment exchange in the last seven years when the average unemployment registration was around 7,000 per year.

As per data provided by officials, as many as 47 persons got jobs through the exchange in three years between 2010 and 2013. Of them the highest 36 were employed in 2012. Not a single person has landed a job through the exchange since 2014.

Although the district administration had organised ‘Nijukti Mela’ (employment fair) in 2018-19 and 2019-20 in which 325 and 500 candidates respectively were selected for 36 companies, not a single person has received offer or appointment letter by the firms.

Job consultant Prasant Kumar said the employment exchange no longer sponsors government or private jobs.

While various government departments or agencies conduct their own recruitment by issuing advertisements in media, the same is done by private companies to ensure transparency in the selection process. This has rendered the exchange almost defunct.

Still the exchange must conduct job fairs and follow up with companies that select candidates at the event but do not respond later.

