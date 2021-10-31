STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD to protest fuel price hike from October 31

A memorandum addressed to the President of India will also be submitted on the issue through the Governor.

Published: 31st October 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under pressure from the Opposition political parties over the murder of Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher, the ruling BJD on Saturday announced a Statewide agitation against the rising fuel prices from October 31.

Announcing the decision here, senior BJD leaders Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyashachi Nayak and Pramila Mallik said that the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) activists will stage dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan on Sunday to protest against the unprecedented hike in the prices of fuel and essential commodities. A memorandum addressed to the President of India will also be submitted on the issue through the Governor, they added.

Protest meetings will also be held at the Assembly constituency level on November 1, they said and added that the BMJD will hold meetings across the State over the rise in the price of cooking gas, pulses and essential commodities. The BJD leaders said the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal and Biju Yuva Janata Dal, will stage dharna and protest meetings from November 5 to 7 near all petrol pumps in all the Assembly constituencies over the rise in fuel prices.

Stating that fuel prices have increased by 30 per cent since BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2019, the BJD leaders said this has indirectly pushed up the price of essential commodities from 40 per cent to 100 per cent. The BJD leaders alleged that despite country wise opposition from all quarters, the Centre has so far taken no step to bring the situation under control.

Describing the hike in the price of cooking gas as unprecedented which has affected all sections of people, the BJD leaders said that a cylinder of cooking gas may touch Rs 1,000 by the end of the year. The price of cooking gas has increased twice during the last one year, Rs 15 in October, 2020 and Rs 90 in July, 2021, they added.

TAGS
BJD Petrol price hike Fuel price hike
