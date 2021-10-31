BJP’s 12-hour bandh throws life off gear in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BARIPADA: Intensifying its stir against the ruling government, BJP observed a 12-hour bandh in Jagatsinghpur and Balasore on Saturday, demanding the ouster of MoS (Home), Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged link in the Mamita Meher murder case.

In Jagatsinghpur, life came to a standstill with shops, educational and business establishments downing their shutters from 6 am to 6 pm. Road blockades and burning of tyres by the Opposition party at several places in the district disrupted vehicular traffic movement along Cuttack-Nuagaon NH, Paradip- Chandikhole NH and Cuttack-Paradip State highway.

Seeking CBI probe into the matter, local BJP leader Upendra Biswal said they will continue the stir unless their demands including the termination of Mishra are met. President of Zilla Mahila Morcha Krishna Mohanty stressed on safety concerns of women in the State along with an impartial inquiry into the murder case.

In Paradip, activists led by local leader Sampad Swain demonstrated in Atharbanki and IOCL gate along with workers and employees of Paradip Port Trust and Paradip Refinery. Similar sights were witnessed in Balasore, with bandh supporters in both headquarters town, NACs and rural areas in 12 blocks across the district picketing and shouting slogans against the BJD government, paralysing normal life. Apart from the movement of ambulances and opening of medicine stores which were exempted, movement of vehicles on NH-18, NH-60 and rail communication took a hit.

District BJP president Umakanta Mohapatra, along with BJP Mohila Morcha and Yuva Morcha members, slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence and inaction on the issue and failing to provide security to women.

“Defunct CCTV cameras and lack of IICs in Sahadevkhunta and Balasore town police stations have further led to rise in crimes and the government is turning a blind eye to everything,” added Mohapatra.

Contacted, Inspector, District Information Bureau Brajeswari Bal said as many as eight platoons of police force were deployed in several areas of Balasore town to check any law and order situation.

Mishra is on the line of fire following allegations levelled against him for having links with the key accused Gobinda Sahu in the sensational murder case of school teacher Mamita Meher.