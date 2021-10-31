STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress dismisses Dibya Shankar Mishra’s statement as 'superfluous'

Ganeswar Behera announced that Congress will continue its agitation till the Minister is removed for a free and fair trial into the incident.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reiterating the demand for the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over the murder of Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday maintained that the statement of the Minister lacked specifics and did not refer to any allegations against him.

"There were allegations that the Minister had convened a meeting between the main accused in the case Gobinda Sahu and the victim at his Raipur residence, but the statement released by him does not have any reference to this and other allegations against him," OPCC media cell chairperson Ganeswar Behera told mediapersons here.

Alleging that the clarification issued by the Minister on the allegations against him are superfluous, Behera announced that Congress will continue its agitation till the Minister is removed for a free and fair trial into the incident. 

Referring to the Minister’s statement advising the Opposition political parties to go to police if they have any evidence against him, Behera asked what will be its use when he continues as the Home Minister.

“How can he continue as the Home Minister if there are such allegations against him,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists gheraoed the Naveen Nivas. Several Youth Congress activists were detained by the police on the way to the Chief Minister’s residence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Dibya Shankar Mishra
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp