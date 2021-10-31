Driven by poverty, man in Odisha kills self leaving behind daughter

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The body of a 40-year-old man, who ended his life allegedly due to poverty by jumping into Panasput river in Swabhiman Anchal few days back, was recovered by fire personnel on Friday evening.

Manda Pangi of Singai village in Panasput panchayat had jumped into the river leaving his daughter Mili (6) on the banks last Tuesday. Sources said Manda, who was a daily labourer, seemed visibly disturbed as he could not find work.

Since he had to take care of Mili after the death of his wife few years back, he could not step out of his house for work.

Unable to bear the pangs of poverty, he went to the banks of the river along with Mili and jumped into it. As soon as locals got to know of the incident, they informed fire personnel who took several hours to fish out Manda’s body from the river.

Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav Dora said Manda was being given 10 kg rice every month by the government.

He said a probe will be conducted to ascertain what prompted him to take the extreme step. Dora said the district administration will take care of Mili’s education.

Governor intervention sought over coal shortage

Even as Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi during his recent visit to the State said there is no coal shortage, a delegation of a Jharsuguda-based organisation met Governor Ganeshi Lal here on Saturday seeking his intervention for supply of coal to State industries on priority basis.

In a memorandum to the Governor, representatives of Aanchalik Silp Bisthapit Sachetan Manch (ASBSM) said while power intensive industries of Odisha are starving for coal, majority of the coal from the Mahanadi Coalfields is being supplied to other states.

President of the Manch Tapas Roy Chowdhury said of the 1458 coal rakes loading despatched from MCL’s Talcher coalfields in September, Odisha industries got 402 rakes which is only 28 per cent. The average road coal desptach from MCL mines has dropped by around 20 per cent in the current quarter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)