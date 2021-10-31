STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gangadhar Meher University students exempted from final semester examination

The GMU has exempted UG and PG students from end term examination and resolved to promote them through alternative evaluation method.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) has exempted undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students from end term examination and resolved to promote them through alternative evaluation method.

As per the notice issued by the university in view of the delayed academic session due to the Covid crisis, students of UG semester- II, IV; PG semester- II and MCA semester -IV of regular examination 2021 are exempted from appearing their respective end-term examinations in favour of alternative evaluation method. Results will be published as per UGC guidelines on examination and academic calendar  in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The notice further said, if a student wishes to improve grades, he/she may appear in a special examination for such subjects during the next semester. Further, students having back papers will have to take the examinations as per their syllabi in physical mode as and when scheduled. 

A UG student Chuman Pradhan said, “The decision was much needed for students who were supposed to appear for the even semester examination. We are grateful to the vice-chancellor for considering our request.  All students have welcomed the decision.”

Deputy registrar of GMU, UC Pati said the academic session is currently running late by a semester.
Students had expressed that conducting final examination will further delay the upcoming semesters. 
They even submitted a petition to the vice-chancellor in this regard as other universities like Sambalpur University and Utkal University too cancelled their end-semester examinations, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangadhar Meher University GMU
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp