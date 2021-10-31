Gangadhar Meher University students exempted from final semester examination

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) has exempted undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students from end term examination and resolved to promote them through alternative evaluation method.

As per the notice issued by the university in view of the delayed academic session due to the Covid crisis, students of UG semester- II, IV; PG semester- II and MCA semester -IV of regular examination 2021 are exempted from appearing their respective end-term examinations in favour of alternative evaluation method. Results will be published as per UGC guidelines on examination and academic calendar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The notice further said, if a student wishes to improve grades, he/she may appear in a special examination for such subjects during the next semester. Further, students having back papers will have to take the examinations as per their syllabi in physical mode as and when scheduled.

A UG student Chuman Pradhan said, “The decision was much needed for students who were supposed to appear for the even semester examination. We are grateful to the vice-chancellor for considering our request. All students have welcomed the decision.”

Deputy registrar of GMU, UC Pati said the academic session is currently running late by a semester.

Students had expressed that conducting final examination will further delay the upcoming semesters.

They even submitted a petition to the vice-chancellor in this regard as other universities like Sambalpur University and Utkal University too cancelled their end-semester examinations, he added.