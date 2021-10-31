Teacher upcycles cow dung to make lamps in Odisha

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: A school teacher of Cuttack has introduced an eco-friendly alternative to the earthen lamps this Diwali. Nalini Kanta Sahoo of Mangalabag Mallah Sahi has come up with lamps made from cow dung that he says are non-polluting, burn completely without leaving a residue and increase oxygen level in the atmosphere.

Nalini who works as an IT trainer at Khallingi High School in Ganjam. With the school closed due to the pandemic, he decided to try his hands at the cow dung diyas during his free time this year.

“It all started after I read an article on cow dung diyas on the internet”, said Sahoo, who started making them after the Ganesh Puja.

Sahoo collected cow dung from the roads, dried and converted it into powder. Explaining the process, he said a premix powder which is made of tamarind seeds, cluster bean and Multani Mitti that acts as a binding agent, is added to the cow dung powder. After mixing the raw materials in the right proportions, the cow dung diyas are made with help moulds.

“Multani Mitti does not only help in binding the powders but also prevents the lamp from soaking oil”, said Sahoo.

Helping him in the process in his four-member family. And when Sahoo is attending his classes in Ganjam, his wife Diptimayee and parents make the lamps.

The family has so far made 2,000 cow dung lamps and 1,000 pieces have already been sold in the local market by Diptimayee.

The family makes the diyas in both small and big sizes. While the cost of making a small eco-friendly diya is Rs 1, the same is being sold at Rs 2 per piece in the market.

Manufacturing cost of a large size cow dung is Rs 3, the same is sold at Rs 5 per piece. Even after Diwali, Sahoo plans to make cow dung diyas and supply them to temples and religious institutions.