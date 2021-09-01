Monsoon bird count up in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The population of monsoon birds has increased in Bhitarkanika National Park this nesting season. Forest officials on Tuesday released the bird census report which pegged the nesting bird population at 1,08,639 including 62,983 chicks belonging to 11 species. In the rainy season last year, forest officials had sighted 97,866 birds and in 2019, the number was 88,614. Similarly, 91,224 birds were sighted in 2018. In 2017 and 2016, the population of monsoon birds was 1,04,490 and 1,03,853 respectively.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika JD Pati said the latest report reflects the results only from the direct count method. “We monitored all water bodies and mangrove forest areas of Bhitarkanika from August 23 to 30 for the census. Three teams comprising 30 persons including noted ornithologists, wildlife officials and activists took part in the bird count. The increase in number of birds visiting Bhitarkanika is a good sign for avian conservation programmes in India,” he said.

Large number of monsoon birds found new nesting sites in the mangrove forest at Matha Dia near Brahmani river and Laxmiprasad Dia in Durgaprasad near Bhitarkanika park. As many as 22,828 nests were counted during the census.The DFO said abundant fish in the river and creeks besides the distance from human habitations has made the park a congenial breeding place for the birds. Monsoon season is the breeding period of many local birds.

The most important nesting birds of Bhitarkanika are the Asian open billed stork, large and little egret, purple and grey heron, darter, little cormorant, black crowned night heron and black headed ibis.In monsoon season, local birds arrive in Bhitarkanika to lay eggs. In winter, migratory birds flock to the park to avoid the harsh cold in far-off places beyond the Himalayas, Pati added.